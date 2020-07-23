Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2020 results reporting more than $1.1 billion net income

Omaha, NE (STL.News) Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2020 second quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share. This compares to $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2019.

“The Second Quarter proved very challenging as we faced a volume decline of 20 percent due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demonstrating the transformation our Company is experiencing through the implementation of Unified Plan 2020, we were able to largely mitigate the impact of that volume loss,” said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our dedicated employees are feeling a very real impact from this pandemic, making tangible sacrifices. Despite this adversity, they continue to make strides to improve the safety of our railroad, while providing our customers an uninterrupted, enhanced service product.”

Union Pacific Second Quarter 2020 Summary

Operating revenue of $4.2 billion was down 24 percent in second quarter 2020, compared to second quarter 2019. Second quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 20 percent compared to 2019. Volumes for all three business teams – bulk, industrial, and premium – declined in the quarter due to the deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition:

Quarterly freight revenue declined 24 percent, compared to second quarter 2019, as core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes, negative business mix and decreased fuel surcharge revenue. Union Pacific’s 61 percent operating ratio increased 1.4 points compared to second quarter 2019.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE