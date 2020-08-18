Union Pacific Corporation Announces Offers to Exchange Certain Outstanding Debt Securities for New Notes, Cash

Union Pacific Corporation Announces Offers to Exchange Certain of Its Outstanding Debt Securities for New Notes and Cash

Omaha, NE (STL.News) Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP; and “Union Pacific” or the “Corporation”) Monday announced the commencement of private offers to exchange certain of its outstanding notes and debentures as set forth in the table below for a combination of new notes due 2062 (the “New Notes”) and cash (the “Exchange Offers”). The outstanding notes and debentures to be exchanged pursuant to the Exchange Offers are collectively referred to as the “Existing Notes.”

The Exchange Offers are being conducted upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offering memorandum dated August 17, 2020 (the “Offering Memorandum”), and the related letter of transmittal. The Exchange Offers are only made, and copies of the offering documents will only be made available, to a holder of the Existing Notes that has certified its status as (1) a “qualified institutional buyer” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) or (2) a person who is not a “U.S. person” as defined under Regulation S under the Securities Act (each, an “Eligible Holder”).