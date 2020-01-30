Union County Man Jabre Beauvoir Charged With Offering Bribes To A Postal Service Employee And Receiving Stolen Mail

(STL.News) – A Union County man was arrested today for bribing a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee to steal check books, credit cards, and electronics from the mail, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Jabre Beauvoir, 21, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of bribery and one count of receiving stolen mail. He is scheduled to appear this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Dickson in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Between May 2019 and September 2019, Beauvoir offered bribes to USPS employees to steal envelopes and packages containing check books, credit cards, and electronics, such as Apple iPhones. Text messages showed Beauvoir instructing a USPS employees to look for certain types of mailings containing material to be stolen.

The bribery charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison. The receipt of stolen mail charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison. Both charges are additionally punishable by a maximum $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Inspector in Charge James Buthorn, and special agents with the USPS-Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, Northeast Area Field Office, with the investigation leading to today’s arrest. He also thanked the U.S. Secret Service, New Jersey State Police, the Elizabeth Police Department, and the Secaucus Police Department for their assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Lou of the Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE