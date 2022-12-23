UniMex Network (UMX) Rises 0.21%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

UniMex Network (UMX) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Friday, the crypto has advanced 0.21% to $0.03365989709.

InvestorsObserver is giving UniMex Network a 98 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on UniMex Network!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives UniMex Network a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

UMX’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.UniMex Network price is in a favorable position going forward. With support at $0.0328788459684664 and resistance around $0.034138586410504. This leaves UniMex Network with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

