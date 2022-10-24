Unilever recalls dry shampoo that may contain 'elevated levels' of cancer-causing chemical

Unilever United States is recalling 19 dry shampoo aerosol products due to “potentially elevated levels” of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer in humans.

The voluntary recall, which the company announced last week, impacts select dry shampoo produced before October 2021 – including products from prominent Unilever brands like Dove, Suave and TRESemmé.

Retailers across the country have been told to remove the recalled dry shampoo from shelves, Unilever said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the long-term impacts of benzene exposure can include life-threatening blood disorders, significant bone marrow damage and cancer, specifically leukemia. The seriousness of benzene poisoning depends on the amount and length of exposure, among other factors, the CDC says.

Exposure can occur through breathing, eating and skin contact. The CDC notes that immediate signs of high-level exposure include dizziness, vomiting, unconsciousness and, in especially severe cases, death. Benzene is formed both naturally and through human activity, the CDC adds – noting that people nationwide are exposed to the chemical daily on various levels, from tobacco smoke to indoor paint.

According to Unilever, an independent health hazard evaluation found that daily exposure to the benzene in its recalled dry shampoo products “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

“Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall,” the company wrote.

An internal investigation identified the recalled products’ propellant as the source of benzene, Unilever added. The company said it has worked with the propellant suppliers “to address this issue.”

Unilever also noted that the recall is being conducted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s knowledge.

Consumers who have the recalled dry shampoo products should stop using them immediately. Instructions for reimbursement can be found on Unilever’s website.

Here are the 19 products produced before October 2021 that are being recalled over benzene concerns. A full list of UPC codes, Lot codes and the various sizes impacted can be found here. No other products from Unilever or its brands are affected by this recall.

Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral

Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean

Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible

Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify

Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal

Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Alongside the U.S. recall, Unilever Canada announced a similar voluntary recall over benzene concerns last week – for select Bed Head, Dove and TRESemmé dry shampoo products produced prior to October 2021. Fifteen products were impacted. More information can be found here.