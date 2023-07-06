Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Ending July 1, 2023, was Released by the U.S. Department of Labor

(STL.News) Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims – In the week ending July 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 248,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 3,000 from 239,000 to 236,000. The 4-week moving average was 253,250, a decrease of 3,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 750 from 257,500 to 256,750. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending June 24, unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate.

The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending June 24 was 1,720,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 9,000 from 1,742,000 to 1,733,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,746,500, a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 2,250 from 1,757,500 to 1,755,250.

PLEASE NOTE: this is not the complete report. CLICK to view the complete report in PDF.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor