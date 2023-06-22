Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims – 06/17

The U.S. Department of Labor released the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims for the week ending June 17, 2023.

(STL.News) In the week ending June 17, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 264,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 2,000 from 262,000 to 264,000. The 4-week moving average was 255,750, an increase of 8,500 from the previous week’s revised average. This is the highest level for this average since November 13, 2021, when it was 260,000. The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 246,750 to 247,250.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending June 10, unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending June 10 was 1,759,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 3,000 from 1,775,000 to 1,772,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,770,000, a decrease of 7,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 750 from 1,778,250 to 1,777,500.

PLEASE NOTE: This is not the complete report. CLICK to view the entire PDF report.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor