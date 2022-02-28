Under Secretary Uzra Zeya Travel to Geneva

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, February 28-March 2 for the high-level segment of the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. While in Geneva, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with diplomatic partners and heads of international humanitarian organizations. The Under Secretary will reinforce the centrality of human rights in our foreign policy, the unwavering U.S. commitment to humanitarian support for those suffering from Russia’s brutal further invasion of Ukraine, and the importance of protecting civilians and holding those responsible for human rights violations and abuses accountable.