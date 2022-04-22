Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Chile

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Santiago, Chile, April 21-23 to engage with government officials, business leaders, and civil society, in support of regional trade and investment objectives, climate and environment programs, and pandemic response and preparedness.

Under Secretary Fernandez will meet with officials from the Chilean Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, and Mining, and with private sector representatives to discuss our joint COVID-19 pandemic response, regional economic recovery, and ways to deepen our bilateral economic ties to promote increased economic inclusion and prosperity for U.S. and Chilean citizens. The Under Secretary will also meet with the Chilean Minister of Environment and Chilean environmental organizations to discuss additional opportunities for U.S.-Chilean collaboration on combatting the climate crisis and supporting sustainable trade and development. On Earth Day, he will also meet with Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean Acting Executive Secretary Mario Cimoli.