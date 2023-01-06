Undeads Metaverse: Security Audit Completed by Certik

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 2023, Undeads Metaverse announces the completion of its smart contracts’ security audit conducted by Certik, which included a comprehensive multi-level assessment of Undeads Metaverse in-game smart contracts and product functionality. The focus of the audit was to verify that the smart contract system is secure, resilient and working according to its specifications.

Certik is considered one of the top auditors in the world and is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing best-in-class Formal Verification and AI technology to secure and monitor blockchains, smart contracts, and Web3 apps.

“Undeads Metaverse reaches another significant milestone with the affirmation that all 23 in-game smart contracts have been verified secure,” said Leo Kahn, CEO of Undeads Metaverse. “The Certik audit is part of our 360-degree cybersecurity strategy, which works in concert with our partner RedScan, the cybersecurity division of Kroll, in delivering a safe and secure environment”

Overall, CertiK found Undead’s smart contracts in good practices and has concluded that their smart contracts are not vulnerable to any known anti-pattern or security issues.

The full audit report can be viewed here.

About Certik

CertiK is the leading global blockchain security company. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, CertiK has performed more than 400 audits and secured over $10 billion in digital asset value. It has conducted audits for top cryptocurrency exchanges Binance, Huobi, OKEx, and other blockchains and DeFi protocols.

About Undeads Metaverse

Undeads is a next-generation survival MMORPG with a large selection of play-to-earn mechanics and over 10 types of playable NFT assets. Undeads is built to allow players to earn cryptocurrency while playing the game and interacting with others. Ultimately, Undeads aims to build a Web3 gamers community and player-driven economy full of engaging activities designed to create an ecosystem of engaged players and deliver the ultimate gaming experience that will exceed community expectations.

Undeads Web3 game has an isometric model with action-combat that takes place in a post-apocalyptic metaverse. The conflict focuses on a struggle for resources between two opposing factions: humans and zombies. Players are tasked with venturing into uncharted regions, establishing and guarding their own settlements, grinding for resources, constructing and enhancing their own gear, engaging in commerce, becoming skilled in trading, and developing their NFT characters. Undeads is also loaded with built-in entertaining VR games for true metaverse and virtual reality fans.

About Undead FZE LLC

Undeads was founded by Undeads FZE LLC, in February 2022. With over 60 industry veterans from the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe & Asia and a wide network of world-class partners.

Watch the trailer on YouTube now: https://youtu.be/LzAjMJ10qJ0

Website: https://undeads.com/

Contact details: Ash Hodgetts

Email: press@undeads.com

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates







This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It