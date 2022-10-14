UK's Truss set to U-turn on tax cuts, fire Kwarteng – reports

2/2



FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022.



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and will scrap parts of the economic programme of big, unfunded tax cuts that they delivered last month, media reports said.

Below are comments from analysts, investors and politicians about the reports which have pushed up the value of British government bonds after they plunged in the wake the “mini-budget” of Sept. 23 as well as other British assets.

BENJAMIN NABARRO, ECONOMIST, CITI

“The key issue in the near term is the contradiction between monetary and fiscal policy. This is driving up rates expectations, worsening the fiscal fundamentals. It is also weighing on UK institutional credibility.”

RACHEL REEVES, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY’S FINANCE CHIEF

“This humiliating u-turn is necessary – but the real damage has already been done. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street. It won’t be forgiven or forgotten.”

NICK MACPHERSON, FORMER TOP CIVIL SERVANT AT UK TREASURY

“All credit to Bailey of the Bank (Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey) whose Friday deadline has forced the government to adopt a more orthodox economic policy and thus restore order to the markets.”

JAMES ATHEY, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR, ABRDN

“It now seems near certain that the UK government is about to U-turn on its decision not to U-turn on its profligate tax cutting policies. It’s been three decades since James Carville longed to be reincarnated as the bond market such was its power to bully and belittle the elected class but gilt investors have just bared their teeth and reminded us why the Ragin’ Cajun felt that way.”

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT IG GROUP,

“Kwarteng’s removal as chancellor, making him one of the shortest holders of that office, hasn’t done much to boost the pound, given that it has already rallied yesterday on hopes of a U-turn on the budget. Now the market will wait to see what is actually decided, and only then will it take a view on giving the government some support in terms of another bounce in and/or a drop in gilt yields. Liz Truss certainly isn’t out of the woods yet.”