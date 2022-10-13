UK's Truss considering corporation tax u-turn next yr -Sun



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a press statement after a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering raising corporation tax next year, in a reversal to the mini-budget that has roiled financial markets, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said on Thursday.

Truss’s economic package included a move to scrap a planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25% next year.

“No final decision has been made.. but there’s deffo (definitely) movement,” the Sun’s Harry Cole said on Twitter.