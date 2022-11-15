UK's Sunak: I won't sacrifice quality for speed in trade deals

© Reuters. NUSA DUA, INDONESIA – NOVEMBER 15: Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a working session on food and energy security during the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The new British Prime Minister aims to articulate his foreign

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday his government would take the time to get free trade agreements with other nations “right”, and not sacrifice quality for speed in future trade deals.

“Going forward, I want to make sure that we don’t sacrifice quality for speed when it comes to trade deals, and that’s going to be my approach,” Sunak told the BBC at the G20 summit in Indonesia. “I want to take the time to get trade deals right – right for Britain.”