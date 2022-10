© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British COP26 President Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay



LONDON (Reuters) – British minister Alok Sharma lost his position in the cabinet on Tuesday in a reshuffle by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but he will remain Britain’s COP26 president, the government said.