UK's opposition Labour: government has destroyed its economic credibility



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2022.



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday the government had destroyed its economic credibility and damaged trust in the British economy, after a U-turn on plans to abolish the highest rate of income tax.

“This is not over – it’s not just some distraction,” Labour’s finance spokesperson Rachel Reeves said in a statement. “They need to reverse their whole economic, discredited trickle down strategy.”