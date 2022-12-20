UK's Nationwide sees 5% house price fall for 2023

© Reuters.

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices look on track to drop by about 5% next year, as borrowers face higher interest rates, a squeeze on disposable income and a potential rise in unemployment, mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society (LON:) said on Tuesday.

“The risks are skewed to the downside, but there is still a good chance that we can achieve a relatively soft landing next year with activity stabilising modestly below pre-pandemic levels and house prices edging lower, perhaps by around 5%,” Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, said.



