FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 12, 2022.



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss will keep her planned cut to payroll tax, known as National Insurance, and 1 pence income tax basic rate cut, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

Truss will hold a press conference later today.