© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain does not need an early national election, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, dismissing calls from opposition lawmakers for a new vote after her economic plans caused market chaos.

“The last thing we need is a general election,” Truss, who took office last month, told parliament.