UK's Kwarteng says fiscal plan still due on Nov. 23

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will deliver his medium-term fiscal plan on Nov. 23, he said in an interview with GB News on Tuesday, contrary to reports it would be delivered sooner than that.

Asked to confirm reports the plan would be brought forward from Nov. 23, he said: “It’s going to be the 23rd.”

Kwarteng had said on Monday the plan would be published “shortly”. On GB News, he said “shortly is the 23rd.”