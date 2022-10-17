UK's Hunt says he will raise 32 billion pounds more in tax, limit power subsidies



© Reuters. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced on Monday tax changes that he said would raise 32 billion pounds ($36.16 billion) a year in extra revenues as he sought to end a rout in the bond market caused by the government’s previous plans.

Hunt also said the government’s huge energy price cap would only run until April, after which the government would seek ways to help the most vulnerable households.

($1 = 0.8849 pounds)