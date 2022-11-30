UK's FTSE 100 rises ahead of key Federal Reserve speech

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) – The rose on Wednesday, helped by consumer discretionary and energy stocks, though investors were cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair’s speech later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0821 GMT and was on track for its best month in two years.

Consumer discretionary shares like Flutter Entertainment gained 2.1% after JP Morgan raised the company’s price target.

Energy stocks took an early lead, gaining 0.2% as crude oil prices climbed on falling inventories and a weaker greenback. [O/R]

A dip in the U.S. dollar turns commodities cheaper for foreign currency holders.

All eyes were on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on the economic outlook and the labour market at a Brookings Institution event later in the day, where investors looked for clues about the central bank’s future monetary policy path.

The domestically-focused midcap index climbed 0.3%.

Among single stocks, Home REIT Plc gained 7.5% after the housing provider for the homeless said it was financially sound, dismissing allegations about its finances raised by a short-seller.



