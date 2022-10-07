Ukraine's parliament approves Andriy Pyshnyi as central bank chief



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the headquarters of the National Bank of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine April 18, 2019.



KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian parliament on Friday approved Andriy Pyshnyi, a banker who has helped advise the government on implementing sanctions against Russia, as the head of Ukraine’s central bank, a senior lawmaker said.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy chairman of parliament’s finance, tax and customs policy committee, said 290 lawmakers had supported the president’s nomination, easily passing the required amount.