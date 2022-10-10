Ukraine's central bank operating despite Russian strikes



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the headquarters of the National Bank of Ukraine in KyIv, Ukraine April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo/File Photo



KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s banking system was operating on Monday despite Russian missile strikes across the country, the central bank said.

“The National Bank is in constant contact with banks and taking all necessary measures for their normal operation,” the National Bank of Ukraine said on its website.

It said the bank’s electronic payment system was operating as usual and retailers were accepting non-cash payments without interruption.