Ukraine – Russia and U.S. Tensions

Russia-US tensions: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy wants an end to fighting in the east in 2022

(STL.News) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his New Year message that he wants to see an end to the conflict in the east of the country.

Large parts of the region were taken over by Russian-backed separatists almost eight years ago.

Ukrainian officials say Russia has moved 100,000 to their shared border, with Moscow and Washington issuing mutual threats to each other about the military build-up.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube