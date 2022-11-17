Ukraine inflation to hit 30% by year-end – deputy cenbank governor

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man arranges a board outside a currency exchange office in central Kiev, Ukraine, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday inflation in the war-torn country would hit 30% by year-end and stay elevated next year.

However, tight monetary policy would help manage price pressures in the months to come, Rozhkova added, speaking during the Ukrainian Investment Roadshow in London. She added that inflation had stood at 26.6% in October.