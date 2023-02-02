Ukraine EU membership: will there be no shortcuts to joining?

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) Ukraine’s hopes of quickly joining the EU are being rebuffed, ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit.

In a reflection of almost a year after Ukraine’s invasion by Russia, EU’s top leaders are still set to meet their Ukrainian counterparts to discuss the country’s progress on its path in the EU, the bloc’s long-term war support, and closer integration in a series of policy areas.

In light of the developing events Brussels Morning talked to the EU’s top political forces on what are the prospects of Ukraine in the EU and what can Kyiv expect from its accession hopes.

Renew Europe MEP, Petras Auštrevi?ius

Renew Europe MEP, Petras Auštrevi?ius (Lithuanian Liberal Movement), shadow rapporteur on Ukraine, said:

“It is vital that the European Commission goes to the EU – Ukraine Summit with a substantial package of measures and support. Ukraine defends our collective European freedom and the ambition of this summit should match this truth. In addition to increased military support, which is needed quickly, the people of Ukraine need a strong European perspective. We want Ukraine to join our European family as soon as possible.” He noted that the resolution in a nutshell that the Renew Europe Group calls for is the following :

• A fast start to the EU accession process. A bold and ambitious plan for these negotiations.

• The gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU single market and sectoral programs.

• Increased financial, technical, and political support.

• A Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

• The launch of a full set of sanctions against all companies and individuals that still trade with Russia or with Russian companies; for an extension of the sanctions to all 6000 Russian individuals indicated by the Navalny Foundation against corruption.

• A concrete proposal from the Commission for the transfer of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank directly to the state of Ukraine (over EUR 300 billion).

• Bilateral parliamentary meetings between the parliaments of the Member States and of Ukraine. Calls for the period when observers from Ukraine can take up seats in the European Parliament to be brought forward.