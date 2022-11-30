UK watchdog tells LDI funds to apply lessons from UK bond market turmoil

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency’s headquarters in London, Britain April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Asset managers should apply lessons from how recent turmoil in UK bond markets left liability-driven investment (LDI) funds struggling to meet collateral calls, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

“The FCA will maintain a supervisory focus to ensure vulnerabilities identified during the period are addressed,” the watchdog said in a statement.

“We are reviewing lessons learned and engaging with firms on their operational contingency planning, and intend to publish a further statement on good practice towards the end of Q1.”



