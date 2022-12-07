UK watchdog fines 3 traders for ‘market manipulation’ in Italian bond futures

UK regulators have imposed a ban and fines totalling nearly £600,000 on three bond traders for “market manipulation” six years ago when they were employed by the UK-based subsidiary of Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group.The Financial Conduct Authority fined Diego Urra £395,000, and Jorge López González and Poojan Sheth £100,000 each for market abuse and banned them from “performing any functions in relation to regulated activity”, the watchdog said on Wednesday.The FCA said the traders placed “large misleading orders” for Italian sovereign bond futures that “they did not intend to execute, giving false and misleading signals and a false or misleading impression as to the supply or demand” of the securities in 2016 from June 1 to July 29, the statement said. “At the same time, they placed small orders which they did intend to execute on the opposite side of the order book,” the FCA added.The traders repeated this pattern of “deliberate and intentional market manipulation on a number of occasions and were dishonest”, it said.The traders have referred the regulators’ decision notices to the upper tribunal where they and the FCA will each present their cases. The tribunal will then determine what action the FCA should take.The fines and bans reflect the “serious nature of the breaches” and should act as a deterrent to other market participants, the FCA said.No other investigations related to the trading are being carried out.Mizuho has been contacted for comment.