UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, foreign minister Cleverly says

LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about Indian immigrants could put a future deal in doubt.

Asked about the comments made by interior minister Suella Braverman about Indian migrants in Britain and the possible impact, Cleverly said: “We do want to have an even stronger, and it’s strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India.”