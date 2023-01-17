UK unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%, meets consensus

UK Claimant Change Count at 19.7K in December, vs. expectation of 19.8K and last month’s figure of 30.5K. It measures the change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month. Unemployment rate at 3.7% matches consensus and in line with last month’s figure. The number of payrolled employees in the UK increased by 28,000 (0.1%) in December, with there being a slight downwards adjustment to the November figure. The number of people unemployed for up to six months increased, driven by those aged 16 to 24 years. Those unemployed for over six and up to 12 months increased, while those unemployed for over 12 months decreased. ETFs: (FXB), (EWU), (FKU), (EWUS), (HEWU), (FLGB)