UK to reveal stealth tax raid on pensions later this month -The Telegraph

© Reuters. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street, London, Britain October 26, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt plan to reveal a stealth tax raid on pensions later this month, The Telegraph reported on Friday. The pension lifetime allowance is set to be frozen for two more years, with a rise in line with prices delayed from 2025 to 2027, the newspaper said, without citing sources.