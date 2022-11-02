UK to extend windfall taxes on energy firms -The Times



© Reuters. British Prime minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s weekly question time debate, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS



(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt are planning to extend windfall taxes on oil and gas companies to raise nearly 40 billion pounds ($45.55 billion) over the five years, The Times reported on Wednesday.

Sunak and Hunt want to maximise revenues from the windfall tax, by increasing the rate from 25% to 30% and extending it until 2028, the newspaper said, adding that the scheme will be expanded to cover electricity generators.

($1 = 0.8781 pounds)