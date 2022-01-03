UK schools are about to open, but one in 20 secondary students has COVID

United Kingdom (STL.News) As schools get ready to reopen in the United Kingdom, new measures have been announced to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Omicron variant has driven a spike to record daily cases over the weekend – putting pressure on sectors like education and healthcare.

Now secondary school students in England will be required to wear masks in classrooms at least for the next three weeks.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from London, UK.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube