UK sanctions Russian tank commander



A Russian tank commander has been targeted as part of sanctions put on 30 indivduals and entities by the UK on Friday. Colonel Ramil Rakhmatulovich Ibatullin is part of a list that includes corrupt actors, and those violating and abusing human rights.The Russian military official is the commander of the 90th tank division and has been fighting in Ukraine since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the state. The sanctions, co-ordinated with international allies, were taken to mark International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday and Human Rights Day on Saturday.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the asset freeze and travel bans would “expose those behind the heinous violations”, adding: “It is our duty to promote free and open societies around the world.Read More“Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights to account.“We are committed to using every lever at our disposal to secure a future of freedom over fear.”Ten officials connected to Iran’s judicial and prisons systems, including those linked to handing protesters death penalties, were also targeted.Also targeted were two former directors of Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where Iranian-British dual nationals including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have been held.Officials in Russia linked to torture were also targeted, as was a Muslim cleric from Pakistan accused of forced conversions and marriages of girls from religious minorities.Individuals in the Myanmar military junta, an arms dealer in Serbia and alleged human rights abusers in Nicaragua were added to the list.Commissioners accused of mobilising troops to rape civilians in South Sudan and a group said to be behind sexual violence in Mali were also targeted.