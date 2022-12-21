UK public borrowing hits record 22 billion pounds in November

© Reuters.

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) – British rose to its highest for any November since records began, at 22.017 billion pounds ($26.77 billion), reflecting higher costs for energy subsidies, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks, of 13.0 billion pounds for the month.

Public borrowing for the first eight months of the financial year, from April to November, totalled 105.4 billion pounds, up by 7.6 billion pounds from the same period in 2021.

The government’s Office for Budget Responsibility forecast last month that borrowing would reach 177 billion pounds this financial year, equivalent to 7.1% of gross domestic product, and remain high at 5.5% of GDP in 2022/23.

Public sector net debt, excluding state banks, rose to 98.7% of GDP in November from 98.2% in October, equivalent to 2.478 trillion pounds in cash terms.

($1 = 0.8227 pounds)

