© Reuters. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak boards a plane to travel to G20 meeting in Bali at Stanstead airport, London, Britain November 13, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday. Sunak is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit, the statement said.