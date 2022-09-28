UK PM Truss working with finance minister on supply side reforms – spokesman



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss is standing by her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, her office said after his so-called mini budget sent financial markets into turmoil.

“The PM and the Chancellor are working on the supply side reforms needed to grow the economy which will be announced in the coming weeks,” a spokesman for Truss said.