UK PM Truss says cabinet was not informed of plans to scrap top rate of tax



© Reuters. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends an interview with Laura Kuenssberg from the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, in the London studio, Britain September 25, 2022. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday her cabinet of top ministers was not informed in advance that the government planned to abolish the top rate of tax, adding it was a decision taken by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

“No, we didn’t, this was a decision that the chancellor made,” Truss told the BBC when asked whether all of her cabinet were told of the planned scrapping. “When budgets are developed, they are developed in a very confidential way.”