UK PM Truss met with chair of committee in charge of leadership contests – Guardian



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady congratulates Liz Truss, as she is announced as Britain’s next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss met earlier on Monday with lawmaker Graham Brady, who heads up the committee in charge of running Conservative Party leadership contests, The Guardian reported, citing sources from Truss’s office.

“Truss was with Sir Graham Brady during Labour’s urgent question in HoC (House of Commons) – as per No 10 sources,” Guardian Political Editor Pippa Crerar said on Twitter.

“They tell me it was a pre-planned meeting – rather than crisis talks.”