UK PM Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwarteng -spokesman



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss, her husband Hugh O’Leary, Health Secretary Therese Coffey and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng sing the national anthem, as they attend the annual Conservative Party conference, in Birmingham, Britai



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, her spokesman said on Monday, after the government made a humiliating U-turn over its decision to scrap the highest rate of income tax.

Asked whether Truss still had confidence in Kwarteng, the spokesman said: “Yes”.

The spokesman said he was confident parliament would approve the rest of Kwarteng’s mini budget, which was announced on Sept. 23 and helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her Conservative Party.