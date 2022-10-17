UK PM Truss focused on providing economic stability – spokesperson



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss is focused on providing economic stability after the government reversed nearly all of the mini-budget announced last month that had sparked market turmoil, her spokesperson said on Monday.

The government went “too far, too fast” in its drive for growth, the spokesperson said.

“We recognise that economic stability is important, particularly when we are seeing some of the global headwinds we are right now and that is why we have made these changes,” the spokesperson said.