LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrived in parliament on Monday ahead of a statement by her finance minister Jeremy Hunt.

She had been unable to attend an earlier debate in parliament due to an unspecificed urgent matter, according to Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt.