UK PM Sunak pledges to halve inflation, grow economy

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on as he speaks to the media at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries leaders’ meeting in Riga, Latvia December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday pledged to halve and grow the economy as he laid out the government’s priorities in his first major speech in the new year.

“First, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security,” Sunak said during a speech in London.

“Second, we will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.”



