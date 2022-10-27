UK PM Sunak, Germany's Scholz agree to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia

2/2



© Reuters. Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



2/2

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed on the need to continue to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Sunak’s office said on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin through robust sanctions,” Sunak’s Downing Street office said after a call between the two leaders.