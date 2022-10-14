UK PM Liz Truss's news conference after finance minister sacked



LONDON (Reuters) – Below are some of the key quotes from British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s news conference on Friday.

ON HER MISSION

“I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy. It is what I was elected by my party to do, that mission remains.”

“The way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.”

ON CORPORATION TAX

“We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government.”

ON SPENDING

“Our public sector will become more efficient and deliver world class services for the British people. And spending will grow less rapidly than previously planned.”

ON MINI BUDGET

“It is clear that parts of our mini budget went further and faster than markets were expecting. So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.”

ON NEW FINANCE MINISTER JEREMY HUNT

“He’s one of the most experienced and widely respected government ministers and parliamentarians and he shares my convictions and ambitions for our country.

“He will deliver the medium term fiscal plan at the end of this month. He will see through the support we are providing to help families and businesses including our energy price guarantee that’s protecting people from higher energy bills this winter.”