UK PM Liz Truss: we're protecting economy at tough time internationally



© Reuters. British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the government was protecting the economy at a difficult time internationally when asked about the turmoil in financial markets following the Treasury’s mini-budget last month.

“What we are making sure is we protect our economy at this very difficult time internationally,” she told parliament.

“As a result of our action … we will see higher growth and lower inflation.”