UK pensions sector must review risk, disposal plans as BoE deadline looms- regulator

LONDON (Reuters) – UK pension fund trustees should step up engagement with investment managers to quantify funding gaps and risks prior to the end of the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying scheme on October 14, The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday.

UK pension funds are racing to raise sufficient cash to meet hundreds of billions of pounds in collateral calls on underwater derivative positions before the deadline, prompting the watchdog to call for reviews of cash management and disposals plans and revise them if necessary.

The regulator has also encouraged schemes to consider appointing professional trustees and to discuss whether employers are able to provide cash to help plug any liquidity shortfall.

“As the BoE recently stated, insuring schemes against all extreme market outcomes might not be a reasonable expectation but it is important that lessons are learned from these recent events,” the regulator said.