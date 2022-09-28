UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Woman holds British pound banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We welcome steps announced by the Bank of England to restore orderly conditions through temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds,” the spokesperson added.