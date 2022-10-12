UK pension funds urged to review risk ahead of end of bond-buying on Friday – business live

Key events

Eurozone industrial output jumps in contrast to UK Industrial output in the eurozone rose sharply in August as manufacturers boosted investment despite fears of a recession, official figures have shown. Industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.5% in August from July, according to Eurostat, and was much better than the 0.6% gain forecast by economists. This is in sharp contrast with UK manufacturing, which fell 1.6% in August, contributing to an overall economic decline of 0.3%. In the eurozone, output of capital goods such as machinery rose 2.8% in August, suggesting companies ramped up investment. They also produced more consumer goods while energy output was cut. Among the biggest economies, France’s industrial production rose 2.5%, while Italy’s increased by 2.3%, and output in Germany – normally the eurozone’s economic powerhouse – declined by 0.5%. An employee of the French eyeglass manufacturer Thierry designs a new acetate frame at the company’s factory in Morbier. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 05.26 EDT

Rowena Mason Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted pensions are not at risk and claimed the BBC is breaching its impartiality guidelines by suggesting the financial market turmoil is linked to the government’s mini-budget, reports our deputy political editor Rowena Mason. After another turbulent morning for the markets, the business secretary was accused of “denying economic reality” by the Liberal Democrats, as he said there was no systemic problem and claimed the economy was in a “good state”. Rees-Mogg also denied that his intervention in the electricity market to recoup more money off renewable and nuclear providers was a windfall tax, despite it being widely seen as such. He gave a round of broadcast interviews after the Bank of England governor ruled out more interventions to bail out pension funds after Friday but then appeared to reverse that position early on Wednesday morning. At the same time, new official figures showed the economy is believed to have contracted by 0.3% in August, raising fears of a recession. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Rees-Mogg said global factors may have been to blame for the fall in pound and low investor confidence as much as the unfunded tax cuts in the mini-budget. Despite an immediate market reaction to Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event in September, Rees-Mogg said: “You suggest something is causal which is a speculation. What has caused the effect in pension funds … is not necessarily the mini-budget. I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC requirement for impartiality.”

Sterling on a rollercoaster ride The pound is on a rollercoaster ride, hitting a daily high of $1.1065 against the dollar and is now trading at $1.1031, up 0.6%. It briefly dipped into negative territory earlier. Remarks from the Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey sent the pound sliding last night, when he said the Bank’s emergency £65bn bond-buying programme would not be extended beyond Friday. However, the Financial Times reported today that the central bank had told bankers privately that the facility could be extended if market conditions demanded it. This appears to have given sterling a boost, while longer-dated government bond yields have risen, increasing government borrowing costs. The 30-year gilt yield is up 13 basis points at 4.91% while the 20-year yield has just topped 5%, rising 10 basis points. It is the first time this yield is back above 5% since the central bank’s announcement of its bond-buying programme on 28 September, which calmed nerves and warded off a mass collapse of pension funds. Updated at 05.01 EDT

Barratt warns housing market cooling rapidly Housebuilders and banks are leading losses on the FTSE 100, after Barratt, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, warned that the housing market was cooling rapidly. Barratt shares fell more than 8% earlier and are now down 6.4% while Persimmon lost 4.4%. Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group fell 4.5% and 4% respectively, amid the worsening economic outlook. The FTSE 100 index is trading 3 points lower at 6,881. Barratt said buyers were reserving an average of 188 homes per week between 1 July and 9 October, compared with 281 in the previous financial year. It said this reflected the “customer response to increased wider economic uncertainty, where growing cost of living concerns have been compounded by increased mortgage interest rates and reduced mortgage availability”. Forward sales totalled 13,314 homes as of 9 October, about 2,000 homes less than this time last year. The company is now expecting adjusted pre-tax profits of £972.5m for the full year, in line with City forecasts but down on previous guidance and below the £1.05bn recorded last year. David Thomas, the chief executive, said: We continue to see strong levels of interest across the country, however private reservations remain below the level seen in the financial year 2022 as customers react to the wider economic uncertainty. The company added: The outlook for the year is less certain with the availability and pricing of mortgages critical to the long-term health of the UK housing market. Investec analyst Aynsley Lammin said: Clearly the sales rate has not been helped by lack of finished product and the end of Help to Buy, but the current macro uncertainty is obviously a significant factor. The independent housing market analyst Anthony Codling tweeted: Whilst Liz Truss talked of growth, growth and growth, in its trading update today Barratt spoke of uncertainty, uncertainty and uncertainty. Whilst it is not a member of the apocryphal anti-growth coalition it seems the mini-budget has stymied Barratt’s growth aspirations pic.twitter.com/ov2FMQElNK — Anthony Codling (@anthonycodling) October 12, 2022 Updated at 04.47 EDT

UK bond yields rise again UK government borrowing costs have increased further, with yields (or interest rates) on bonds rising this morning. The yield on the 20-year gilt, as UK government bonds are known, has topped 5% for the first time since 28 September when the Bank of England stepped in with an emergency bond-buying programme to calm the market and prevent a collapse of pension funds. The 20-year gilt is now at 4.9%, up 6 basis points, while the 30-year yield increased 10 basis points to 4.8%. Updated at 04.25 EDT

UK watchdog: pension sector must review risk UK pension funds should review their risks and funding gaps ahead of the end of the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying programme on Friday, the Pensions Regulator said today. Pension funds are racing to raise enough money to meet hundreds of billions of pounds in collateral calls on derivative positions before the deadline. The watchdog called on trustees to step up engagement with investment managers to quantify funding gaps and risks, and to review disposal plans. The regulator also encouraged pension funds to consider appointing professional trustees and to discuss whether employers are able to provide cash to help plug gaps. As the Bank of England recently stated, insuring schemes against all extreme market outcomes might not be a reasonable expectation but it is important that lessons are learned from these recent events. Updated at 04.08 EDT

The pound is back in negative territory versus the dollar, dipping 0.02% to $1.0961, amid worries over the UK economy – which shrank 0.3% in August according to official figures released today – and the end of the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying programme this Friday.

UK business secretary backs ‘respected’ Bank of England governor Jacob Rees-Mogg, the UK business and energy secretary, said he had confidence in the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, adding that he did not think there was a systemic problem in pension funds. Asked on Sky News if he had confidence in the job being done by the Bank’s governor, Rees-Mogg said: Yes of course I’ve got confidence in the governor of the Bank of England. It is so important that we have an independent Bank of England with a respected governor. Andrew Bailey is a respected governor and the Bank of England’s independence is operating as it should. He must make the decisions in relation to market support. Rees-Moss is on BBC radio 4’s Today programme now, talking about the government’s plans to cap electricity generators’ revenues. He has denied that this is a windfall tax in all but name. What this is doing is rationalising the market in a way that energy companies have been in favour of to move to contracts for difference which provides them with security for pricing over the longer term. This is not a windfall tax. It’s clearly not a tax, it’s nothing to do with the profits these companies are making, it’s to do with the pricing structure that is agreed with the renewable companies to ensure that it is a good long-term approach, which is why all new contracts, over the last five years or so, have been signed on a contract for difference basis. Rees-Mogg also defended the government’s mini-budget, a package of unfunded tax cuts that sent the pound sliding and government borrowing costs soaring. The intervention a couple of weeks ago as a percentage of GDP is not that enormous. He said the market turmoil was down to the fact that the interest rate differential between the US and UK had widened. It’s much more to do with interest rates than it is to do with a minor part of fiscal policy. Updated at 04.49 EDT

Former BOE official: Extending bond-buying would take pressure off government ‘to do what’s needed’ The former Bank of England deputy governor, Sir Charlie Bean, said he wasn’t surprised that the pound had fallen last night on the governor’s remarks – that the central bank would not extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond Friday. He told BBC radio 4’s Today programme: Main market participants expected the Bank simply to extend its facility. If you say you’re going to keep on extending the facility, you take the pressure off the pension funds to do what’s needed, you also take the pressure off the government to do what’s needed and get the fiscal position in order. We shouldn’t forget that this is the prime cause of it [the market turmoil]. Updated at 03.13 EDT

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: August’s drop in GDP likely marks the start of a downward trend that will continue deep into next year. The drop was driven by a 1.8% month-to-month fall in output in consumer-facing services sectors, reflecting the intense real income squeeze on households. Indeed, output fell by 5.0% in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector and by 1.8% in the food and accommodation services sector. The downturn in global goods trade also hit manufacturing output, which dropped by 1.6%. Admittedly, warmer-than-normal weather contributed to the 0.6% fall in the output in the energy supply sector, and greater-than-usual maintenance at oil rigs explains why output in the mining and quarrying sector plunged by 8.2%. But a reversal of both of these blips in September would boost month-to-month growth in GDP by only 0.08pp.

Britain’s biggest business group is also concerned about the economic situation. Ben Jones, CBI lead economist, said: The UK economy retreated in August. And business surveys, including our own, have turned sharply downwards since the summer and there is an increasing chance that the UK entered a downturn during the third quarter. Ongoing supply challenges, sharp rises in energy prices, and a tight labour market mean businesses continue to face significant cost pressures, but the Government’s energy price caps provide welcome breathing space. Rising interest rates are adding further to costs facing businesses and households. In the run-up to the medium-term fiscal plan, business will be looking for reassurance that policy measures will be delivered against the backdrop of a stable macroeconomic environment. Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said the GDP figures show “the economy is still in a dire state because of this Tory government”. She called on the government to reverse its “disastrous mini-budget,” which triggered the financial market turmoil seen in recent weeks. The facts speak for themselves. Mortgage costs are soaring leaving families worrying about making ends meet. Borrowing costs are up. Living standards down. And we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years. Updated at 03.14 EDT