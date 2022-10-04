UK parliament committee says fiscal plan will come this month



© Reuters. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside a hotel, as Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference continues, in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – The Treasury Committee in Britain’s parliament said on Tuesday that finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward the date of the government’s next fiscal statement to this month, lawmaker Mel Stride said.

A government source said on Monday that Kwarteng will announce the medium-term fiscal plan in October, sooner than his original planned date of Nov. 23. Investors are concerned about the cost of Kwarteng’s tax-cutting plans.